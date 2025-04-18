Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.65 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,542,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

