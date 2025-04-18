Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHH. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHH opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

