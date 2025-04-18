Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $30,122,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This trade represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $511.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.73. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.04 and a 12-month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.