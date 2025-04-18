Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $101.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

