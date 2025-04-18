Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $63,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.