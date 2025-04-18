Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 15,567 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABUS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

