Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,671 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 380,115 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 215,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 80,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of -1.35. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $62.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPCR shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.