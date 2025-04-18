Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 419 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $472.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.73. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $409.22 and a 52-week high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CACC

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.