Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 577 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,690,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,518,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 238,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,227,000 after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,847,000 after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 45,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.68 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.46.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

