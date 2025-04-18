Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 111.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

