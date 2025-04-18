Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $24.03 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

