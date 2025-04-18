Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 5,776.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217.20. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 27,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $191,022.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,356,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,535.71. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,590. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $635.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.15.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

