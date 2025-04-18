Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

