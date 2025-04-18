Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $35.00 target price on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $24.61 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.89 and a beta of -0.46.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

