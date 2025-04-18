Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of California Water Service Group worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 57,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

