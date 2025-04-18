Bank of Montreal Can Sells 115,809 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.