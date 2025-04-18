Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,591 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2,173.9% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American States Water by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $80.11 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

