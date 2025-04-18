Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,268 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

