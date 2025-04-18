Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,391 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

Chemed stock opened at $580.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.83. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $623.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

