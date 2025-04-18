Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,797 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534,062 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,060.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

