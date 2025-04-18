Bank of Montreal Can Sells 59,816 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $104.44 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

