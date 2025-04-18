Bank of Montreal Can Sells 70,401 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

