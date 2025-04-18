Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 99,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. The trade was a 2.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.