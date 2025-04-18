Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Celsius by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Celsius Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.