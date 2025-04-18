Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRD opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

