Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

