Barclays Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $59.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

