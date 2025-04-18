Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702,023 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.