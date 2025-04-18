Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Birkenstock by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

BIRK stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

