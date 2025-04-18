BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 337,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

