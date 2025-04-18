BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BCAT opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.18.
