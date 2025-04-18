Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,662,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 141,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

