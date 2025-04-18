Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $124.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.95.

Several analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

BPMC stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,396 shares in the company, valued at $16,691,933.88. The trade was a 9.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,187. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

