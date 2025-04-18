BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERO. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of ERO opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ero Copper by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 592,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,527,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

