BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Stock Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 168,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter.

LEO opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

