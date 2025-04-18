Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,572 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 373,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWMN opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $56,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,455.42. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

