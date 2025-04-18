British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $32,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.