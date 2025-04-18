Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $139.89

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of XPO

In related news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in XPO by 21.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 8.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in XPO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.