Brokers Offer Predictions for HealthEquity FY2028 Earnings

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

