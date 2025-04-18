Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Brunswick worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brunswick by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.42. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

