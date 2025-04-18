CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,401 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CAE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,941,000 after buying an additional 423,780 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in CAE by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 165,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

