Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

