Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

CRDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,167 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

