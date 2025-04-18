Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $352.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

