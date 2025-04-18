CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $32,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $12,096,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 423,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 362.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBZ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.90.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.