Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 27,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.67% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,350,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 495,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 231,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,474,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

