Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

Insider Activity

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,096 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $33,351.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,839.34. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $83,364.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,271,316.40. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $1,059,969 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

