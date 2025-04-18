Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

CGI stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

