Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,158,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,824,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 471,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

