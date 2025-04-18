Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.93.

NYSE:PEN opened at $276.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 813.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,341.14. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,286 shares of company stock worth $31,235,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

